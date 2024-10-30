2 teenagers dead after house fire in Coventry Township

Two teenagers have died after a fire on Cove Avenue in Coventry Township.

Crews were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m.

Three taken to the hospital after a house fire in Coventry Twp. An adult was able to make it out but two teens had to be rescued. Fire chief says they were critical when transported. State Fire Marshal requested. @BrynCaswellTV with live reports pic.twitter.com/TqltSrhQbz — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 30, 2024

The entire front of the house is covered in ash.

The chief says the victims were sleeping when the fire broke out before the grandma called 911, with the majority of the fire coming from the back of the house.

Officials said Summit County Sheriff's deputies were first to arrive on scene, but the fire was just too hot and intense for them to pull the victims out.

The chief also is not sure if the smoke detectors in the house were working because they were not sounding off when they arrived.

The grandma is in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshall’s office has started investigating the possible cause of this deadly fire.