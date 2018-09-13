Police: 3 homes in Akron struck with bullets in 6-hour span

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are investigating shootings that struck three Akron homes in six hours.

The first shooting was reported in the 600 block of Winans Avenue at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a resident reported an unknown vehicle drove by her house and fired several shots, striking her house three times and her vehicle parked in the driveway once.

Later that evening, a second shooting was reported in the 700 block of Clay Drive at around 9:00 p.m. The resident said multiple shots were fired at her house.

Around the same time as the second shooting, residents in the 800 block of Merton Avenue reported hearing multiple shots fired, before realizing their house was struck. A car parked in the driveway was also hit, according to police.

News 5 has reported in the past about families ducking for cover as drive-by shootings and fights send bullets towards homes and cars in Akron.

There were no injuries reported during any of the shootings. Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.