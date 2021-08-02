32-year-old motorcycle rider dies after attempting to pass vehicle in a prohibited area, deputies say

GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Green Sunday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Comet Road for a two-vehicle crash.

A 75-year-old female from Uniontown was operating a 2009 Toyota Prius with a 73-year-old male passenger.

A 32-year-old male from Green was operating a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle when he attempted to pass the Prius on the left at a high rate of speed in a prohibited passing area, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist struck the Prius as he attempted to pass it in the intersection on the left, according to the news release. The 32-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the rider has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said speed is a suspected factor in the crash and the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

