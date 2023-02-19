36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident in Summit County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car accident that killed a 36-year-old man, according to a release from OSHP.

On Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to Center Road just west of Eastview Drive in New Franklin.

When they arrived onscene, they discovered the 36-year-old man had been traveling westbound on Center Road and lost control of a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

As a result of losing control, the man hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the release said.

