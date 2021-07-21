4 motorcycle riders seriously injured after striking pole, guardrail on Portage Lakes Drive

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving two motorcycles on Portage Lakes Drive Wednesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Portage Lakes Drive.

One of the motorcycles, a Harley Davidson Road King, was ridden by a 29-year-old male from Akron and a 24-year-old female from Barberton.

Coventry Township: Summit County Sheriff currently has Portage Lakes Drive closed from Apple to State Mill. SCSO says two motorcycles crashed here. One went down the hill in to a yard. Unknown injuries. Summit County Metro Crash Team on scene. pic.twitter.com/vqRLmMIk6x — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 21, 2021

The second motorcycle was a Harley Davidson Road Glide ridden by a 31-year-old man from Avon Lake and a 22-year-old woman from Akron.

Both motorcycles were traveling on Portage Lakes Drive when they failed to make a turn and struck a pole and guardrail.

All four riders had serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals by the Green and Coventry fire departments.

Speed is suspected to be a factor, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office said two of the riders were not wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.

