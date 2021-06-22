44-year-old woman charged for allegedly holding hand over infant's face to stop crying

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls woman was arrested this week for allegedly holding her hand over an infant's nose and mouth in an attempt to stop the child from crying, according to police.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday and arraigned in court on Monday, police said. She is charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was also ordered to have no contact with handicapped or minor children.

Police said the alleged incident may have occurred more than six months ago. They were notified about the matter on June 19.

According to police, the video shows a woman using an open hand over the infant's mouth to try and keep the baby quiet. The woman was babysitting the child at the time the video was taken.

The matter remains under investigation.

