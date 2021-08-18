4PM: Summit County Public Health and county executive discuss COVID-19, back-to-school protocols

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health and county executive Ilene Shapiro’s Office will host a virtual COVID-19 briefing to discuss information regarding the vaccine.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The COVID-19 briefing will also be streamed on the SCPH's Facebook page.

Health commissioner Donna Skoda will discuss back-to-school safety precautions, mask recommendations, the Delta variant, vaccine booster shots and more.

