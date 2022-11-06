Akron Comicon rounds out 10th anniversary with crowds and star-studded lineup

AKRON, OH — Everyone is a hero at the Akron Comicon and this year this event celebrated its superpower over the years with its 10th anniversary.

“There’s only one other group that’s been longer,” said Jason Miller, Akron Comicon Co-Founder. “You want the family of four to come in and you have people that see stuff that would normally go oh wow I didn’t know that existed and it’s pretty cool.”

Since it was founded in 2012, those behind the legendary characters, stories, and art we love say the event feels like home.

“I’ve been here since the first one,” said Tony Isabella, comic writer and creator of Black Lightning. “It’s family. It’s fun. It’s a way to show my passion for the art form that I worked in for half a century.”

This year’s event brought together more than 120 vendors and more than 2,000 fans.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been a wild ride. We just try to make a mix of everything,” said Miller.

Actor Gianni Decenzo, known for his role in the show Cobra Kai, participated in the vent for the first time. He says the city of Akron is special.

“It’s just the people. it’s just a great community. I really feel like people appreciate the show as much as I appreciate making it and it’s such a big deal for me. I never got into acting for the fame and fortune and I just did it because I like doing it and now, I get to share it with other people. It’s so great,” he said. ‘I’ll come back as long as the people of Akron want me to come back. I’ll be there.”

The Akron Comicon will be back here next year. Miller says new events are being added to the calendar. To stay updated, click here.

