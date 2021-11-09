Akron man arrested after alleged armed robbery at Springfield Township hotel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old Akron man was arrested for an alleged armed robbery at the Quality Inn Hotel Monday, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Benjamin Fluellen, 27, of Akron, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; escape, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Officers responded at 12:00 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery at Quality Inn Hotel, located at 2873 South Arlington Road.

Fluellen allegedly entered the hotel lobby and approached the female clerk at the cashier’s counter with a handgun. He demanded money from the clerk.

At the same time, a patron walked in and told Fluelle ”the cops are outside” as a way to scare him off.

Fluellen fled on foot and left through the back doors of the hotel prior to the arrival of police.

Using hotel surveillance footage, police officers and deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office located Fluellen near a store on Arlington Road, a short distance from the hotel.

A K-9 team found possible clothing items and a firearm that was similar to the one used in the robbery in a wooded area near the hotel.

Police said Fluellen caused significant damage to the inside of the police cruiser while he was being transported to the Summit County Jail.

