Akron-Summit County Public Library sees high demand at passport application event

AKRON, Ohio — It may seem as though getting a passport, either new or renewed, has become a daunting task lately, with wait times delayed around three months, according to the Department of State. However at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, there's an ongoing effort to make that process as smoothly as possible.

High demand for passports have been felt all over the country, with the Department of State increasing their hiring and opening a satellite office to help process the surge of applications, which it says is on track to set the record for the highest demand year ever.

The demand is causing major delays in receiving passports. The Department of State says that routine applications are taking around 10-13 weeks to process and expedited applications are taking 7-9 weeks. That doesn't include the mailing time both ways, which can add on around a month of wait time.

At Akron-Summit County Public Library, that demand is also being felt.

"First quarter of this year has been busier than it’s ever been. I think it’s COVID restrictions, people catching up, playing travel catch up. They couldn’t travel much the past few years," said Brett Neff, Downtown Services Manager at the library. "Last year we did 1,300 passports and already this year we’ve done almost 600."

Year-round the library's Main Branch and Nordonia Hills Branch offer assistance in applying for a passport and offering passport processing to try to get applicants their passports as quickly as possible amid all of the delays.

On Saturday, the library held an event at the Main Branch, inviting locals looking to get their passports to come out, receive assistance with the application, get their picture taken and pay for the application.

The turnout was larger than anticipated with nearly 100 applicants lined up waiting to use the service.

Applicants like Jack and Ranada McLaughlin, have a long list of destinations they plan to travel to.

"Our jobs are winding down, as you get older you just decided to fill your bucket list," Jack said. "I think one of our locations—Spain—Barcelona, Spain down the road, but Middle East, Europe and so forth, Greece and Italy, France."

The couple saw the library's event posted on social media and decided there was no better time to start the journey to travel.

"We came on down and there’s a line but it went pretty smoothly, quickly, well organized by the Akron Public Library," Jack said.

With such a high turnout, library workers had to begin redirecting applicants to set up appointments for different days, but that is something the library is fully equipt to do.

In fact, passport services are offered every day at the Main Branch and Nordonia Hills Branch.

"We do passport processing, it’s a function of this department we're standing in—the Tech Zone—it’s open Monday through Sunday, seven days a week," Neff said. "Anytime the library’s open we accept passport appointments."

For those looking to make an appointment to apply for a passport through Akron-Summit County Public Library, the library asks hopeful applicants to call for more information and to schedule the appointment.

Main Library: 330-643-9145

Nordonia Hills Branch Library: 330-467-8595

