All-City Art Walk kicks off Thursday in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A showcase of students’ art skills kicks off this week in Cuyahoga Falls. Businesses participating in the All-City Art Walk are marked with these images of fish, all designed and colored by the youth they represent in this year’s theme “ Let the Art Flow.”

The All-City Art Walk helps showcase the skills of students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I’m pretty excited. This is like one of the first big projects I’ve been a part of,” said Brandon, a senior at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The eighth annual art show kicks off Thursday, April 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. It features interactive art, performances and a digital scavenger hunt.

“I could not be more proud of our students here in the falls. The exciting part about this is we get to celebrate what they’ve accomplished over the course of the year,” said art coordinator Jennifer Schulman,.

More than 65 businesses are participating in this year’s art walk.

“We actually have all the art located downtown Cuyahoga Falls. We have six locations where you can walk around and see it all,” said Schulman.

