AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County "Arrive Alive" program returns in time for the Fourth of July weekend to help keep drunk or impaired drivers off the road, according to a release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

The program gives Summit County residents who need a ride home a code for a reduced or free Lyft ride.

From 6 a.m. Sunday, July 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, the prosecutor's office is offering 400 one-time Lyft codes for free or reduced-fare rides home (up to $20).

Residents can use code SUMMITJULY422 to redeem the special.

"This is a time for celebration and to gather with friends and family. I do not want a fun event to end in tragedy. That is why I have brought back Arrive Alive for the July 4 holiday weekend,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh in a news release. “Summertime is a wonderful time of year as people enjoy the warmer weather and vacations. If that includes an adult beverage, I urge you to not get behind the wheel. Barbecues, picnics, and watching fireworks are great fun. Don’t ruin it by ending your night either behind bars, or even worse. Use Arrive Alive.”

The "Arrive Alive" program has been running since July 4, 2018, and since then, nearly 3,000 people have used the service, according to the prosecutor's office.

“We want you to have fun and enjoy the July 4th holiday with your family and friends,” said Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree, “but enjoy it responsibly, because my deputies will be out and on the lookout for impaired drivers all weekend long. Please utilize the Arrive Alive program if you find yourself in need of a safe ride home. It could be a life-saving decision on your part.”

