Assisted living facility resident found dead in snow, according to Richfield police

RICHFIELD, Ohio — Richfield police are investigating after an assisted living resident was found dead in the snow on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call on Tuesday at approximately 6 a.m. from an employee at the Renaissance of Richfield/Bath assisted living facility on Everett Road, who found a resident lying on the ground in the snow.

The 75-year-old female resident, identified as Peggy Jirousek, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

According to the police report, a responding officer noticed “footsteps leading into the deep snow where it appeared someone had laid down.”

Richfield Police Chief Mike Swanson released the following statement:

“Our sincerest sympathies go out to Mrs. Jirousek’s family and loved ones after this tragic incident. Given that this is an active investigation, we’ll have no comment beyond this statement and the incident report.”

Richfield police said they are working with the Ohio Department of Health on the investigation.

