Barberton assistant principal performs Heimlich maneuver on student

BARBERTON, Ohio — A Barberton adminstrator is being hailed a hero after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student choking at lunch Tuesday.

The district said it has professional development days, and the Heimlich maneuver is one of the things administrators and staff train for but don’t always use.

"It’s just something you have to do and when it’s time to do it, you just do it," said Assistant Principal Hermann.

Hermann told News 5 the student is expected to recover.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.