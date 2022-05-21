Barberton teen recognized for wearing seat belt during February crash in Summit County

BARBERTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol presented a "Saved by the Belt" certificate to a teen from Barberton whose life was saved by wearing a seat belt during a crash on Feb. 27.

OSHP Canton Post Assistant Commander Sergeant Brett Claxon presented the certificate to Bella R. Parker on Saturday. The certificate is signed by OSHP Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath. She also received a "Saved by the Belt" license plate bracket.

“Bella is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Claxon said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to OSHP, 565 people not wearing seat belts died in crashes in 2021 where seat belts were available to use. CLICK HERE to see more crash statistics from OSHP.

"The 'Saved by the Belt' club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts," OSHP said.

