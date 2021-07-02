Bear sighting in Stow follows others nearby; police urge precautions as it 'continues on its journey'

STOW, Ohio — The Stow Police Department received several calls Friday morning about a black bear roaming the area. This is the latest in a string of sightings after there was one in the Willoughby area over the weekend, in Twinsburg a couple of days ago and in Hudson on Wednesday.

According to the Stow Police Department, the bear is sub-adult and is just passing through the area. The authorities did pass along a few tips to local residents to make sure that both people and the bear remain safe.

It’s recommended that locals bring in their bird feeders for the next couple of days, keep trash cans in garages as opposed to outside, and clean the grease trap on any outdoor grills. Do not attempt to catch or corner the bear. The bear will typically sleep during the daytime and continue on its travel throughout the night.

If you sight the bear, call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 330.644.2293 to help track the bear as it keeps moving.

