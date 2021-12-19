Boil advisory continues in Stow after 'catastrophic' water main break

STOW, Ohio — Stow continues to be under a boil advisory after a "catastrophic" water main break.

The city issued the alert on Saturday and is asking residents to continue to boil water, even if water pressure has returned to normal.

Residents in Stow should not drink their water from the faucet without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a boil, left to boil for one minute and cooled before use.

City officials said the alert will remain in place until lab results show that the water system is clear.

Residents will receive an announcement when the boil alert has been lifted. The city said that bacteria testing typically takes 24 hours from the time of sampling to getting the results.

Anyone that has questions about the water main break or boil alert is asked to call the City of Stow Water Department at 330-689-2911.

RELATED: Boil alert issued after 'catastrophic' water main break in Stow

