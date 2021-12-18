Boil alert issued after 'catastrophic' water main break in Stow

STOW, Ohio — The City of Stow has issued a citywide boil alert for residents after the Water System experienced a "catastrophic" water main break Saturday, the City said.

Residents in Stow should not drink their water from the faucet without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a boil, left to boil for one minute and cooled before use.

All water used to drink, make use, brush teeth, wash dishes, and make food should be boiled or bottled water should be used, the City said.

The City of Stow said the water main break has been isolated and is currently being repaired.

Residents will receive an announcement when the boil alert has been lifted. The City said that bacteria testing typically takes 24 hours from time of sampling to getting the results.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.