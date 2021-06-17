Copley man who killed mother on Christmas Eve sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — The Copley man who was charged with killing his 73-year-old mother on Christmas Eve in 2020 was sentenced to prison Thursday, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Nicolas Sibbio, 42, of Centerview Drive in Copley, had previously pleaded guilty to murder - a special felony.

On Dec. 24, Sibbio walked into the Copley Police Department and said he wanted to turn himself in for the death of his mother, telling officers he had suffocated her.

Copley police later responded to the 1500 block of Centerview Drive, where the two shared a home, and found 73-year-old Nancy Sibbio dead inside. Authorities said it appears she had been dead for an extended period of time.

According to police, Nicholas Sibbio told investigators that around 2:30 a.m. he got into an argument with his mother and then allegedly assaulted her, which resulted in her death. He waited several hours after the alleged attack and then went to the police station to report the crime, police said.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Sibbio to 15 years to life in prison for murdering his mother.

RELATED: Police investigating homicide of 73-year-old woman in Copley Township on Christmas Eve

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.