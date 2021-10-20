Crews working to restore citywide power in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Crews are still working to restore power in Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday after working overnight to repair a damaged pole and restore power to a city left in the dark, according to Mayor Don Walters.

Walters gave an update this morning.

FirstEnergy has a specialized crew at the site making repairs, said the mayor.

Walters said the city’s electric department was deployed late Tuesday night to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

First Energy called in additional help to problem solve and make repairs. The problem has been fixed and power is now being restored to by our Cuyahoga Falls Electric Department: We understand that this been an incredible inconvenience. (2/3) — Cuyahoga Falls (@cityofcf) October 20, 2021

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools are closed Wednesday for lack of power.

