Man murdered in Cuyahoga Falls McDonald's was a father of 5

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A McDonald's opening manager who was shot and killed on the job Thursday afternoon was a father of five from Akron.

Shawn "Polo" Fann, 30, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was shot in a stock room, according to Cuyahoga Falls police.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Riddick, also worked at the McDonald's on Howe Avenue.

Riddick appeared in Stow Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of aggravated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The victim's heartbroken family said Fann was funny and down-to-earth. His five children range in age from two to seven. He worked at McDonald's for about 10 years.

"The family is definitely hurting from this. It's a very tragic situation," said his cousin, James Youngs.

There were several customers and employees in the restaurant around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a single shot was fired in the back of the building, according to Sgt. Eric Roach.

Another employee called 911, telling the operator that Fann wasn't conscious and that the suspect had left the business.

"One of my co-workers just got shot," the caller said. "We need an ambulance right now."

"It was pretty disturbing for the employees. You could tell they were pretty shaken up, obviously. It's not something that happens in Cuyahoga Falls, Roach said.

Police were on the scene within a few minutes. Fann was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he died.

Officers spotted Riddick walking eastbound on Howe Avenue across from the McDonald's and arrested him without incident.

Sgt. Roach said Riddick was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun and he later confessed to the crime.

According to police, Riddick said he had an ongoing personal disagreement with Fann and came to work with a plan to kill him. Roach told News 5 the killing was also captured on surveillance camera.

"He had a particular reason why he targeted the victim and wasn't looking to create mass damage," Roach said. "Society today is a lot more different and I don't think people value human life the way it used to be valued."

Youngs said he comes from a God-fearing family and they will have to find a way to forgive the killer, but they are also demanding justice.

"It brings us a little peace that the individual that did it got caught, but it doesn't take away from the pain," Youngs said. "That's like an execution to me, so he definitely needs life and he doesn't need to get back out."

Courtesy of his family. Shawn Fann.

Youngs said the family will rely on their faith and each other to get through the senseless tragedy and they're also getting support from the owner of the Cuyahoga Falls McDonald's.

"He even offered to put a memorial in the lobby in remembrance of Shawn," Youngs said.

The family is planning a vigil outside of the McDonald's on Sunday at 2 p.m. They have also set up a GoFundMe to pay for Fann's final expenses.

McDonald's released the following statement about the shooting:

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our incredible team member as a result of this senseless and tragic incident. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and any other support they may need at this time and are working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”