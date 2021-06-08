Cuyahoga Falls Mobile Recreation Unit bringing summer fun to kids

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Mobile Recreation Unit is visiting several parks around town for its second day Tuesday.

The old squad unit was transformed to bring fun activities to kids back in 2019 and has been running successfully every summer since. It provides things like snow cones, popcorn, arts and crafts, face painting and games for kids.

And for the first time this year, a trained inclusion specialist is part of the crew.

“We're really proud of that because a normal traditional game or something might not work for everyone. So we have modified activities that can be done for absolutely anyone of all abilities,” said Mayor Don Walters.

To help keep the programs going and the parks clean, the mayor said the city needs more staff. Click here for employment opportunities.

“We're struggling and not just parks and rec, that's our biggest summer help that we need," said Walters. “We have 26 neighborhood parks that need mowed, and that's something we don't do in the wintertime.”

As an incentive, the city is offering free passes to the fitness center, aquatic center and golf course for anyone who is hired part-time over the summer.

Mondays and Wednesdays (June 7 - July 28)



Woodridge Elementary - 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Valley Vista Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Quirk Cultural Ctr - 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Oak Park - 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 8 - July 30)



Water Works Little Stone Shelter - 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Indian Mountain Park - 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Lions Park - 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Linden Park - 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

