Cuyahoga Falls Schools rescinds food debt policy

According to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, Cuyahoga Falls Schools has rescinded a recent change to its lunch debt policy.

Earlier this month, the district sent out notices to parents outlining the steps they would take when students have an outstanding balance.

Under the policy, after a sixth meal with an insufficient balance schools would guide students to alternative food sources.

The superintendent said this led parents to believe that the district was going to start denying students meals and that was never the intent.

