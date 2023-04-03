Cuyahoga Falls Schools making changes due to increased lunch debt

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — As inflation continues, families have had to adjust to prepandemic SNAP benefits and with the USDA free lunch plan expired, affording that lunch may be getting more challenging for some families and school districts.

In February, Parma and Cuyahoga Falls were looking at more than $10,000 in debt from families unable to pay for food. Cuyahoga Falls has put a new plan in place for parents when their student has an outstanding balance.

Though around 40% of the students in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District get free lunch, the debt has more than doubled for those that can't afford to pay for school meals.

"I think there's a variety of reasons why parents may not be aware; they could be that they are still thinking that the pandemic universal lunch is still available," said Christine Stewart, community relations coordinator, Cuyahoga Falls City School District.

Due to the increasing problem, the school sent out a notice to parents this week with four steps it will take when students have an outstanding balance. First, there will be weekly automated phone calls to inform them about the debt; then, the principal will reach out and see how they can help. After that, the food and nutrition supervisor will reach out to parents. Finally, if a debt is still unresolved, an alternative food source will be provided to students.

"After the sixth meal that has an insufficient balance, then we are going to guide our students to alternative food sources," Stewart continued. "The district is still looking at how to create that plan, but we will provide additional nutritious food."

Wellington Exempted Village School District is a small school district with about 1,000 students. The district said it would continue to provide the same lunch to students no matter their balance.

"So our school board has a policy that we feed students. We do not have a cap on it. There are certain families that are, you know, close to $200 in debt," said Andrea Helton, the director of nutrition services for the district.

Right now, school officials are looking at nearly $3,000 of debt, a stark increase from the $500 they are used to seeing this time of year, but what helps is donations from the community must go to every student.

"Our donations have to be equitable," Helton continued, "We're not able to take those donations and apply them to specific students."

That is a similar challenge seen in Cuyahoga Falls regarding donations.

"So there are some legal requirements that our district has to adhere to," Stewart continued. "We're unfortunately not allowed to take donations for just one student or one school; all the donations must benefit the entire student population."

Both schools know the importance of feeding a child but also fear the consequence that such an outstanding debt will have on the budget.

"Unfortunately, those funds would need to come from the general fund, which, you know, takes away some of the ability to spend those funds for other educational activities and experiences," Helton said.

