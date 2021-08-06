Double the fun: 2021 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg kicks off this weekend

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Double the trouble, double the fun; after a one-year break, the popular Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg returns this weekend.

This year’s theme is the “Roaring TWINties,” recycling the theme from a year ago when the event went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Twins Day Festival is a celebration of all multiples, twins, triplets, or quadruplets. This year’s event’s organizers are encouraging everyone to dress up in their Great Gatsby attire.

Twins Day started back in 1976 and has grown to welcome between 30,000 and 40,000 guests for the celebration.

The festival brings in a reported $5.4 million to the local economy each summer.

"For the twins themselves, this is really a unique festival in that the subject our event is people. It's not a food item. It's not a flower, it's people,” said Andy Miller, executive director of the Twins Day Festival. “Those people tend to come together, and we find that the twins find that this is one of the rare places that they can actually come to and not feel strange. They're there among other twins and they feel very comfortable here."

The two-day event officially begins on Saturday with a parade at 9 a.m.

