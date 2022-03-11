Garbage truck takes out utility pole and power lines in Hudson, causes nearby outages

HUDSON, Ohio — Hudson Public Power and FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power after a garbage truck took out a utility pole at the intersection of Stow and Ravenna roads in the City of Hudson.

The crash took out several traffic lights at Stow and State Route 303 and Stow and Ravenna roads.

According to the City of Hudson, all power has been restored except for several houses near and around the intersections of the crash.

According to FirstEnergy, there are 323 customers without power due to the crash. Crews predict power will be restored by 1 p.m. Friday.

