Watch
NewsLocal NewsSummit County

Actions

Garbage truck takes out utility pole and power lines in Hudson, causes nearby outages

trucck.jpg
The City of Hudson.
Garbage truck knocks down power lines in Hudson.
trucck.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:38:40-05

HUDSON, Ohio — Hudson Public Power and FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power after a garbage truck took out a utility pole at the intersection of Stow and Ravenna roads in the City of Hudson.

The crash took out several traffic lights at Stow and State Route 303 and Stow and Ravenna roads.

According to the City of Hudson, all power has been restored except for several houses near and around the intersections of the crash.

According to FirstEnergy, there are 323 customers without power due to the crash. Crews predict power will be restored by 1 p.m. Friday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?