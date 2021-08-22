Historic fire bell removed from Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The historic fire bell that has served as a makeshift memorial for fallen firefighters at Oakwood Cemetery is being removed as the city plans to build a new firefighter memorial.

For years the bell was used to call the city's volunteer firefighters when a fire broke out. With the growth of the city and rise in technology, the bell was eventually modified into use for ceremonial purposes, specifically being used during the Ringing of the Bell ceremony at the funerals of firefighters.

Members of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department began removing the historic fire bell from the cemetery Saturday morning, with remarks from Mayor Don Walters as well as members of the fire department and fire union.

“Members of our Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department have always served and continue to serve our community with incredible dedication, courage, and bravery, and this memorial will be a place where all can truly reflect upon and honor the service of those who have fallen,” said Mayor Don Walters. “The removal of the bell is the first significant step in making this project come to fruition, and I could not be prouder of all who are involved.”

Once the bell is removed it will be moved to Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department Station #3 for temporary viewing.

A fundraiser has been launched by the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation to help pay for the design and build of a permanent memorial site at Cuyahoga Falls Fire Station #1 on Front Street.

