Hudson police investigating rash of stolen vehicles believed to be connected

HUDSON, Ohio — The Hudson Police Department is investigating a rash of stolen vehicles believed to be connected to each other.

Four vehicles were likely stolen between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Saturday morning, police said.

A 2014 Honda Accord, a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 2016 Volvo XC60 were taken, according to police.

Two of the thefts occurred on Cheshire Road and two occurred on Londonairy Boulevard.

Each of the vehicles that were stolen were unlocked and/or had the keys left inside, according to police.

Police urge residents to remove their keys and lock their vehicles on a daily basis.

All of the vehicle thefts are believed to be connected to the same group of thieves.

The thefts are under investigation.

