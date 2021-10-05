Humane Society of Summit County rolls out new mobile vet clinic to bring pet care to low-income residents

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County is working to make veterinary care more accessible for low-income residents with a new state-of-the-art mobile veterinary clinic that will provide high-quality spays and nesters, vaccinations and microchipping.

The humane society said the need for affordable and accessible pet care is growing. Each month, the center received over 50 calls per month from residents requesting veterinary care, with over half of these specific to low-cost spay and neuter services.

The mobile clinic will provide services at low-cost and a fund has been developed to provide free services to neighbors who would otherwise not be able to afford them.

The mobile clinic has housing for up to 25 cats or small dogs. The vehicle has the capacity for intake care, surgery preparation, anesthesia and climate control so services can be provided all year around.

“We are thrilled to offer this resource to our community of pet owners. The need has never been greater. Combined with other programs the Humane Society of Summit County offers to help both homeless and owned pets, we are creating a continuum of services that ensure a safer, kinder community for animals,” said Diane Johnson-Owens, president and CEO of the Humane Society.

The vehicle will travel around Summit County, focusing on low-income areas to provide pet care.

