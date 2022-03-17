Hundreds of alpacas competing in annual Buckeye Alpaca Show at Summit County Fairgrounds

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Hundreds of alpacas as far away as Oregon will gather at the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Buckeye Alpaca Show in March.

Every year, alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists gather for the show, which will take place on March 26 through March 27 at the Arena Complex at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

Ohio is considered a leading state in alpaca numbers, with about 26,000 registered animals, and organizers of the show said the public will find out why, as there will be opportunities to talk to breeders and meet alpacas face-to-face.

Camelot Photography Studio. Alpacas at the annual Buckeye Alpaca Show at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can watch alpacas featured in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece qualities.

Artisans will display alpaca fiber and examples of fleeing, fiber arts, alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Camelot Photography Studio. Alpacas at the annual Buckeye Alpaca Show at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

The Buckeye Alpaca show is celebrating its 18th year. In years past, the show has donated more than $410,000 to programs at Ohio State University.

The show is free and will run on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.