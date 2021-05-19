Man in critical condition after Metro Bus shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A routine bus ride on an Akron Metro Bus turned into a crime scene in just a matter of seconds on Tuesday evening around 5:00 p.m.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the incident occurred after the bus stopped at the Metro Transit Center on South Broadway Street.

“After the bus had stopped there was an altercation on the bus and then the shots were fired at that point,” he said.

According to Miller, officers inside the Transit Center heard gunshots and when they ran out they found two men running away, one with a gun in his hand. Police chased the men down and arrested them without incident, said Miller.

A man aboard the bus suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Miller said there were multiple passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting.

“Multiple shots were fired on the bus, just the chance of additional people being injured or harmed was extremely high," he said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges against the two men are pending, according to Miller.

But he is pleading with the public to put down the guns.

“This is yet another tragic example of the results of poor decisions with a firearm,” he said.

Deputy Mayor for the city of Akron, Marco Sommerville, echoed Miller’s sentiments.

“It’s very frightening to hear that someone would be gunned down in our city in Akron, Ohio, on the bus, by somebody who had a beef with somebody who couldn’t find a way to diffuse the situation and thought the only way to handle it was to shoot them,” said Sommerville.

He said it isn’t the Akron he grew up in and the rise in violence doesn’t represent the city he knows and loves.

“We’ve worked very hard. You look at our downtown, and all the improvements, and all the money that we’ve invested and to have this happen in daylight, not nighttime, daylight, is just something that is unacceptable and something we need to examine what we can do to change this,” he said.

Miller said the police department is working 24/7 to get illegal guns off of the streets, but said there’s only so much police can do, saying it’s a community effort.

“Help us talk to some of the young folks who would otherwise arm themselves with weapons, whether it would be family member or friend, notify us. There are ways they can do that anonymously and we can probably try to prevent a tragic situation from happening if we can engage that person sooner in the process.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS

