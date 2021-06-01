Man on a mission makes stop in Ohio as part of his 'Journey of Hope'

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dave Fleischer’s daughter, Sarah Bennett, died from a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

“While it’s a rare cancer, it’s a lethal cancer,” said Laura Hnat with the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Fleischer is now crisscrossing the United States stopping in cities across the country on a mission to spread awareness and raise critical funds for research.

“It all started with driving across the country to visit patients and caregivers that were important to our daughter Sarah,” explained Fleischer.

One of those people is Lisa Craine in Bath Township. The survivor turned mentor has helped more than 400 people dealing with the disease navigate their rare diagnosis.

“I can say to somebody, I’ve had that chemo. I’ve had that surgery, I’ve had that treatment, I’ve had that radiation. I almost died three times. Even though it’s been rough, it’s a blessing to share my story and give people hope,” said Craine.

Behind the wheel of the Honda, Fleischer is driving home a message of hope. His road trip has turned into a 15,000-mile journey of hope across the country marking the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation’s 15th anniversary.

“Research is critical in finding a way to get the diagnosis and cure for the deadly disease,” said Hnat.

Fleischer is stopping in some of the 23 U.S. cities named Hope. “Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey, Maine Rhode Island, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, on and on,” Fleischer said.

So far, Fleischer has raised $21,000 for research. He plans to wrap up his trip by July 1.

