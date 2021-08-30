Man pulled from Cuyahoga River Saturday; Cuyahoga Falls police investigating

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls police are investigating after a man was pulled from the Cuyahoga River Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Officers and fire personnel responded at approximately 5:12 p.m. to the area of 1659 Front Street for a person face down in the river.

Rescue crews pulled the deceased adult male from the river.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the identity of the man is believed to be known, pending positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-971-8334.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.