New turf and state-of-the-art scoreboard coming to Woodridge High School facilities in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Upgrades are coming to Woodridge High School in the form of new turf at the football stadium as well as improvements to the track surface and softball field.

“I just think high school sports, in general, have really taken on a life of their own over the last 10 or 15 years,” said Athletics and Activities Director Nick Mayer. “Athletic departments are becoming more robust just because we have to meet the needs of our kids in our communities.”

The renovations are being paid for by a partnership with Huntington Bank through a lend-lease agreement and total approximately $1.1 million. No tax increases or levies will be put on the ballot to pay for the work.

“It doesn't require us to go to the community and ask for additional levy money and stuff like that. So we're able to be good fiscal stewards for our community while also upgrading our facilities for things that our kids really need,” Mayer said.

The largest portion of the project includes the FieldTurf installation at the football field. Mayer said an artificial surface will require less maintenance as well as prolong the playing season for fall sports. The football field will also give the baseball and softball teams an additional practice facility to utilize.

“I would view, you know, a turf field at the high school level as pretty much a necessity,” said Mayer. “Being able to keep that facility top notch for our athletes and coaches to be able to compete there and be proud of that facility. It's tough with the volume of events we run there, especially in the fall.

A new, state-of-the-art scoreboard will also be installed to replace the current board installed in 2006.

Additional upgrades will be made to the track to even out dips in the surface as well as refurbish the long jump and pole vault area.

The softball field will receive a new set of bleachers along the third-base line. A new public address system will also be installed.

Bathroom improvements and waterline replacement are also tabbed as a part of the upgrades which are expected to be completed by August.

“At the end of the day, you know, we want facilities that our kids are excited to compete in and that our community is proud of,” Mayer said.

