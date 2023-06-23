Police shoot man after chase that began in Tallmadge

A police chase that started in Tallmadge ended 30 miles away in Lawrence Township with police shooting the driver.

Authorities said a 42-year-old man led police on a chase that became a SWAT standoff.

The man barricaded himself in a car on Lloyd Street Northwest.

Police at the scene confirmed that officers fired shots at the man. It is unknown which department or departments were involved.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on the scene investigating the shooting.

The driver was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in an unknown condition.

News 5's overnight photographer said the car was covered in bullets and tagged with evidence markers.

Around 11pm a Tallmadge police chase ended in gunfire at a home in Lawrence Twp. The suspect was taken into custody after a 2 hour standoff. His injuries were non-life-threatening. Canton SWAT, OSP, Tallmadge, Canal Fulton, New Franklin, BCI all on scene. Working on more info. pic.twitter.com/HmnUb3wAVQ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 23, 2023

No officers were injured.

It is unknown at this time why police were chasing the man.

