Sheriff: Body recovered from recycling facility in Twinsburg Township

TWINSBURG TWP., Ohio — A woman's body was recovered Tuesday at a recycling facility in Twinsburg Township, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 11 a.m. Tueday to Kimble Recycling, located in the 8500 block of Chamberlin Road, following reports of a human body found.

When they arrived they found a woman, believed to be approximately 55 years old, on a conveyor belt during the processing of delivered recyclable materials. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the woman's identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.