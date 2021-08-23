Smoke, fire, explosives all part of training for local police departments

GREEN, Ohio — Police from about a dozen Northeast Ohio departments are getting an up-close look at explosives this week.

First responders are among those getting a lesson in explosives at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau.

“They’re out there every day, they’re seeing the stuff first. They’re the ones who are going to call us, they’re going to come across it first,” said Lt Chris Plance, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

ATF and FBI joining forces to offer regional training to federal, state, and local law enforcement and fire service agencies this week.

The basic post blast course is designed to teach a systematic method of investigating an explosion scene according to the ATF. The course provides instruction in explosives identification and applications, explosives effects, IED component recognition and evidence collection.

On Tuesday, instructors detonated about 10 different types of explosives to show the differences in the materials used.

“From a low explosive, which would be like a black powder type device, all the way up to a high device like a military composition 4, C4,” said ATF Special Agent Larry Ward.

“Sights, smells, sounds all of those things matter to us as investigators,” said FBI Special Agent Kevin Brown.

The course is also designed to teach police officers to identify certain chemicals often used in the making of bombs.

