Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday night

SOLON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.

Officers responded to a “large group” of juveniles who were being disorderly around 9:45 p.m. when one of the officers was struck in the face by a punch, the release said.

The 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and released to their parents, and both will be charged with disorderly conduct.

The 14-year-old is expected to be charged with assault against a police officer.

The 16-year-old will be recommended to be charged with resisting charges and obstructing charges.

Both teenagers will be referred to juvenile court and the officer involved did not sustain any major injuries.

