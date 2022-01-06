Stow councilman collecting Valentine's Day cards for troops overseas

STOW, Ohio — President of Stow City Council Jeremy McIntire, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is looking for the community's support as he aims to send love to troops overseas this Valentine's Day.

For his third annual Operation Valentine's Day initiative, McIntire is collecting cards to send to troops currently deployed overseas.

“Receiving greetings from people back home is very important for our service members,” said McIntire in a press release. “Troops can often find themselves going days or even weeks without hearing from a loved one. There is no better feeling than coming back from a mission and finding that you received mail.”

McIntire is asking those interested to contribute handwritten or handmade cards, that don't include glitter, food or candy and are 8 1/2" x 11" or under for ease of shipping and distribution.

Those making a card can include photos or information about themselves and a return address so troops can write back and form bonds with those who are thinking of them overseas, he said.

McIntire said all cards will be screened and asks that those making the cards keep them positive. He also asks that cards are not put in sealed envelopes.

The cards are being collected at Stow City Hall located at 3760 Darrow Road in Stow, as well as at a collection box located at 1904 Baker Lane in Stow. Cards must be dropped off by Jan. 29.

Schools, churches, businesses and retirement homes in Stow looking to make cards can contact Councilman Jeremy McIntire at 330-352-0487 or mcintireforstow@gmail.com; or Claire McIntire at 330-618-7586 or claireamcintire@gmail.com.

In 2020, the campaign collected over 12,000 valentines for the troops, and McIntire said on Facebook the 2021 campaign was "an overwhelming success."

