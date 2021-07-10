Stow police investigating after shots fired into front doors of Walmart while employees were working

STOW, Ohio — The Stow Police Department is investigating after an unknown person inside a vehicle fired several shots into a closed Walmart store Saturday.

Officers responded at approximately 1:11 a.m. to Walmart, located at 3520 Hudson Drive, for a call regarding shots fired into the business.

The vehicle went through the parking lot and stopped in front of the south doors of the business.

Police said a vehicle drove by the business and someone inside the vehicle fired approximately six shots into the front doors and foyer.

Employees were working inside of Walmart at the time of the shooting. No employees were injured, police said.

After shots were fired, the vehicle was seen heading towards the south end of Walmart.

The vehicle is described as a 2002 to 2005 tan Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Heim at 330-689-5732.

