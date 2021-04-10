Stow police looking for driver that struck officer with car, fled scene

STOW, Ohio — A Stow police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a car that fled from a traffic stop.

According to the police department, it happened just before 7 p.m. at Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.

The car is described as a 2012-2018 dark gray Kia Optima. The car had a black plastic bag on the rear driver's side window. It also had a dent in the rear driver's side fender. Its front passenger headlight is broken.

Authorities said an officer started a traffic stop on the car, but it drove off. A second officer got out of their vehicle to put down stop-sticks and was hit by the Kia. The car then fled the scene.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Stow police at 330-689-5700.

