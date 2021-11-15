Summit County Animal Control suspends adoptions, interactions due to staff illness

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Animal Control is temporarily suspending pet adoptions and public interaction with the animals due to staff illness, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro announced Monday.

Those with adoption appointments scheduled for Monday or Tuesday will be contacted to reschedule for a later date.

Residents who need to claim an animal from the shelter can schedule an appointment by calling 330-643-2845.

Shapiro said that announcements regarding the continuation of adoptions and public interaction will be made accordingly.

