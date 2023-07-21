Summit County deputy suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck while directing traffic

A Summit County deputy suffered life-threatening injuries from being struck by a truck while directing traffic on Thursday night.

Before 9:45 p.m., the deputy was directing traffic at the intersection of Steels Corners and Northampton roads in Cuyahoga Falls.

A 2006 Ford F-450 pulling a car hauler through the intersection struck the deputy.

The deputy was transported to Summa Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the crash.