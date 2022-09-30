Summit County Fiscal Office searching for owners of $2.2 million in unclaimed funds

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise is searching for owners of over $2.2 million in unclaimed county funds, according to a press release from the Summit County Fiscal Office.

The unclaimed cash is money that has accumulated and is owed from transactions performed at county agencies. Examples include overpayments, fees and costs, lost heirs’ accounts and sheriff sale proceeds.

In 2021, $241,415 in unclaimed funds was paid out to citizens in Summit County. The largest amount of money paid to an individual from Summit County in the last five years was $95,639.

Owners of unclaimed funds can file their own claim through Summit County, the press release said. The owner is required to submit a photocopy of a valid form of ID such as a passport or driver’s license.

They can get their unclaimed funds for up to three years after they are made available. After that time period, the money is handed to the Summit County Land Bank.

For questions about unclaimed funds, please email fiscalfinance@summitoh.net or call 330-643-2556.

