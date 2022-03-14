Summit County reduces adoption costs for dogs and cats

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — To help find a dog or a cat a new loving home, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is reducing adoption fees for cats and dogs at the Summit County Animal Control.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and National Puppy Get Lucky Adoption Event, adoption costs will be reduced from $94 to $28 for dogs and reduced to $10 (regularly $60) for cats from Monday to Friday, March 25.

All adoptable animals are fully vetted and include bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spay and neuter and vaccinations.

Anyone who adopts a dog will receive a 2022 Summit County Dog License that is included in the adoption cost.

Interested residents should call 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment with Summit County Animal Control.

