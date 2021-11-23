Summit County residents can use this code to get free ride home during Thanksgiving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh is relaunching the “Arrive Alive” program to help keep drunk drivers off the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Summit County residents who need a ride home after drinking can use the LYFT code: SCPO1121. The program runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through noon on Friday, Nov. 26.

“As families gather for Thanksgiving, many for the first time in over a year, I want to do everything I can to keep the roads safe. That’s why Arrive Alive is so important. It gives people an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired,” said Walsh.

Arrive Alive has 300 one-time use codes for a free ride home (up to $20) to use within Summit County.

