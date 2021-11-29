Watch
Summit County's Job and Family Services benefit system down for upgrades on Dec. 3

Nov 29, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Benefits, the system Summit County uses to determine eligibility and benefits, will be unavailable Friday, Dec. 3 for a statewide computer upgrade.

For residents who need to apply, rectify or renew their benefits for cash, food or Medicaid assistance, they can submit a paper application at Summit County Department of Job and Family Services located at 1180 S. Main Street, Suite 102 in Akron.

Customers can also email documents and verifications to SummitE-Docs@JFS.Ohio.gov.

Staff will screen paper applications to see whether they need to be expedited for food assistance. Paper applications won’t be processed until after the system is back online.

Residents who need food while the system is unavailable should call 211.

Regular operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 6.

