Televangelist Ernest Angley dead at 99

PHIL MASTURZO
<p>Rev. Ernest Angley listens during an interview in his office on Sept. 3 in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)</p>
Posted at 8:39 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:39:26-04

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Televangelist Ernest Angley has died at the age of 99, according to Ernest Angley Ministries.

"Pastor, evangelist and author Rev. Ernest Angley has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99. He touched multitudes of souls worldwide with the pure Word of God confirmed with signs, wonders, miracles and healings. He truly pleased God in all things," Ernest Angley Ministries wrote.

Angley, a pastor, evangelist and author from North Carolina, made Northeast Ohio his home in the '50s.

After buying Cuyahoga Falls television station WBNX, Channel 55, in 1985, and the Cathedral of Tomorrow in 1994, Ernest Angley Ministries and Grace Cathedral Inc. became a landmark on State Road while Angley pursued his career in televangelism.

Among his many ventures, Angley hosted the "The 90 & 9 Club" on WBNX, purchased a Boeing 747SP to transport missionaries and humanitarian aid internationally, and began an online Bible college in 2011.

Angley was the center of numerous controversies, including most recently being accused sexually abusing a former associate pastor over a 10-year period starting in 2004. Last year, a confidential settlement was reached in that lawsuit.

RELATED: Televangelist Ernest Angley settles lawsuit alleging sex abuse

