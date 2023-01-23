Walton Hills mom and children rushed to back room of department store during police shooting incident

MACEDONIA, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police shooting involving the Macedonia Police Department, the office confirmed with News 5.

The incident took place at 500 East Aurora Road in Macedonia.

News 5 spoke with a Walton Hills mother who heard a gunshot and witnessed the commotion while shopping with her teenage daughters at the Burlington store late Sunday afternoon.

Dawn Blackman and her 14-year-old and 16-year-old children were rushed into a back room with several other customers and employees, as the incident played out near the front of the store.

"It was pretty scary standing back there and not knowing what was going on. It is a huge relief that none of the customers were hurt and everybody was pretty safe," Blackman said.

Blackman says police were called to the store for an apparent shoplifting incident.

Shoppers say this all started after a suspect was allegedly caught stealing items from the store.

They say police approached the suspect and there was some sort of altercation.

"She said she overheard the police asking a gentleman, did he have a car outside and to unzip his coat so they could see what was inside. Apparently, I guess he unzipped his coat and he had items from the store in it," Blackman said.

The shoppers heard the commotion and a single gunshot followed, as they were rushed to the back of the store.

Once they were told they could safely exit the property, Blackman says she spotted blood near the entrance of Burlington and a knife nearby.

"It was really scary. I mean, we didn't know what was going on because I honestly, I didn't see police until we had gotten to the back of the store. If it weren't for my daughter saying, Mommy, mommy, you know, they shot their shots. Police, you know. But like I said, I didn't believe her at first because not a lot of people were running from the gunshots," Blackman said.

News 5 is working to get additional updates from investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated when information becomes available.