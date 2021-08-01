Dover native Hunter Armstrong wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Dover native and Olympic swimmer Hunter Armstrong won a gold medal after helping get Team USA into the final medley relay at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Armstrong swam backstroke in the qualifying heat of the relay on Thursday and his 53.51 time helped Team USA place seventh, earning a spot in the finals.

On Saturday, Team USA's 4x100 men's medley relay team finished in 3:26.78, setting an Olympic and world record and taking the gold medal in the event.

While Armstrong didn't swim in the final relay, he earned a gold medal for his efforts as a a member on the team.

Armstrong went to Dover High School and is a rising junior at The Ohio State University. The two-time All-American swimmer also won a gold medal at the 2019 Junior National Championship and was ranked No. 8 in the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke.

